Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the City of Bayonne’s Independence Day Celebration will be held on Wednesday, July 2, at the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park, beginning at 6:30 pm, weather permitting. There will be a rain date of Thursday, July 3, if needed. If the rain date were utilized, the same times and procedures announced for Wednesday, July 2, would apply to Thursday, July 3.

On July 2, there will be plenty of attractions for both children and adults.