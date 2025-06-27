MAYOR’S CORNER-CELEBRATING AMERICAN INDEPENDENCE

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis

This week, we are celebrating the 249th anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence from Great Britain. This year, our national holiday will be on Friday, July 4. In Bayonne, for the evening of Wednesday, July 2, we have scheduled children’s amusements at 6:30 p.m., a concert at 7:00 p.m., and fireworks at about 9:15 p.m., in DiDomenico-16th Street Park, weather permitting. The rain date is Thursday, July 3, with events at the same times shown for July 2. There are good reasons to celebrate our great country on any or all of those days.