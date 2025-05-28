The Art House Gallery Presents: Through My Eyes, a group exhibition featuring artists living with disabilities. 

Vanessa Velez

Art House Productions, led by Executive Artistic Director Meredith Burns and Gallery Director Andrea McKenna, proudly presents “Through My Eyes,” a group exhibition featuring the work of artists living with disabilities. The exhibition will be on display at the Art House Gallery from Friday, June 6, 2025, to Sunday, June 29, 2025. The opening reception will be held on June 6th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm as a part of ACCESS JC Fridays.

Regular gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. All artwork will be available for purchase at the Art House Gallery, located at The Hendrix, 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302, and online at Art House Online Gallery. Each June, Art House Productions celebrates ACCESS JC Fridays, a program dedicated to promoting inclusion and accessibility in the arts.