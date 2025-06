Bayonne Farmers Market back on Tuesdays

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the Bayonne Farmers’ Market has is returning for the 2025 season. It will begin on Tuesday, May 27. The Farmers’ Market will operate on Tuesdays from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. from the springtime through Tuesday, October 28. The market will operate rain or shine, unless extremely heavy rains make it impossible to function. The Bayonne Farmers’ Market operates with the support of the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ).