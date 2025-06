Father Pedro Bismarck Chau, rector of the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, N.J. (photo courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark)

The Vatican announced today that His Holiness Pope Leo XIV has appointed Reverend Pedro Bismarck Chau as an Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Newark. Bishop-elect Chau, 57, is a priest of the Archdiocese and currently serves as rector of the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, New Jersey.