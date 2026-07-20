Bayonne PAL to Hold Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at Day Camp on Thursday, July 23

On Thursday, July 23, the Bayonne PAL will hold Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at its day camp, which is located at Shemin Midtown Community School at 23rd Street and Avenue A. The program will last from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Several law enforcement agencies will take part in the event. Law Enforcement Appreciation Day will include presentations by the Bayonne Police Department’s K-9 program, the Police Explorers, and a question-and-answer session about the police. The K-9 program features dogs who help the police with their work. The Police Explorers introduce young people to law enforcement work. The New Jersey Transit Police, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Community Outreach, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bayonne Fire Department will also offer presentations on the work of those agencies.

Police Chief Joseph Scerbo said, “The Bayonne Police Department is happy to join with the PAL for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. We look forward to speaking to the campers about police work and the services provided by the Bayonne Police Department. It is great that we will be joined by representatives of other public safety agencies on July 23, so that the PAL kids can learn from all of us.”

The PAL Day Camp includes 100 children from ages 4 through 12. The PAL also offers daycare, after-school educational programs, and recreational activities to the Bayonne community.