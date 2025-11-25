Subconscious City: New Story Collection Illuminates the Loves & Lives of Jersey City Artists?

Subconscious City: Love, Art & Artists – Jersey City/USA is a captivating blend of a novella and short stories, all set within the vibrant arts community of a North Eastern American city during the pre-pandemic years of the 21st century. Authored by Timothy Herrick—a Jersey City-based writer, poet, and journalist—this collection offers an entertaining yet thought-provoking exploration of contemporary artists’ lives and the evolving role of visual arts in an urban landscape.

Published by Illuminari Press, Subconscious City also marks the debut of a bold new literary fiction imprint dedicated to honest, perceptive, and engaging explorations of the modern human condition. Featuring some of today’s most talented and original voices, Illuminari Press is the latest venture from Dusty Saddle Publishing, a publisher renowned for its genre-defining works in Westerns, Romance, Military, and Horror.