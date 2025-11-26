Mayor’s Corner- Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis-The Film Industry is Growing in New Jersey

Last week, the New Jersey State League of Municipalities held an important seminar on getting cities and towns ready for the motion picture business. The City of Bayonne was represented at the event because the 1888 Studios will play a very important role in our community’s future.

According to Jon Crowley, Executive Director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission, New Jersey “has gone from being the nation’s eighth largest production hub to the fourth busiest domestic location for film and television production.” From 2023 to 2024, qualified spending on television and film production in New Jersey rose from $592 million to $833 million. Jon Crowley called that “a phenomenal 41% rise in production.” In his presentation, Mr. Crowley explained that film crews can find a variety of locations in New Jersey, going from the shore to the mountains in 90 minutes.