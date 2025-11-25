Events for Wednesday November 26th, 2025, for Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne, Secaucus, Weehawken

Events are listed a day ahead, because we need to know what we are doing the next day

Jersey City

DakhaBrakha Concert: A performance by the Ukrainian “ethno chaos” quartet blending folk music with global influences, with shows scheduled at 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM. Jersey City Theater Center: 165 Newark Avenue, Entrance from Barrow St, Jersey City, NJ. White Eagle Hall: 337 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302.

You can get ticket details from See Tickets or Spotify.

Glass Paper Cloth Exhibit: An art exhibit running multiple times during the day at the Italian Educational & Cultural Center (IECC) / Casa Colombo, located at 380 Monmouth St, Jersey City, NJ 07302.

29th Annual Toy Drive Donations: Contribute to the toy drive during business hours (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM). The location is the Museum of Jersey City / HCCC at 161 Newkirk Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306.

Kingdom of Morocco Flag Raising Ceremony: A community event hosted by the Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs at 11:30 AM at Jersey City Hall, 280 Grove St, Jersey City, NJ 07302.

Thanksgiving Eve at The Ashford: An evening event kicking off at 7:00 PM. The address is 146 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302. You can find ticket details on Eventbrite.

Bayonne

Bayonne Adult ESL Classes: Daytime and evening English as a Second Language classes are available. The daytime class is at 10:00 AM and the evening class at 6:30 PM, both at the Bayonne Public Library, 697 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ 07002.

November Movie Afternoons: Enjoy an afternoon movie starting at 1:00 PM at the Bayonne Public Library, 697 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ 07002.

Hoboken

Thanksgiving Eve @ Pig and Parrot: Holiday celebration starting at 7:00 PM at Pig & Parrot Last Resort, 77 Hudson St, Hoboken, NJ 07030.

Thanksgiving Eve at Madd Hatter Hoboken: An epic holiday kick-off party with live DJs, entertainment, and drink specials at 8:00 PM. The address is 221 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030. You can find ticket information on Eventbrite.

Friendsgiving Trivia: Test your knowledge of the TV show Friends at Black Bear Hoboken Bar & Grill, located at 205 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030, at 7:30 PM. Reserve your spot on Eventbrite.

Thanksgiving Eve Party at Tally Ho: A free party featuring a DJ starting at 9:00 PM at Tally-Ho, 215 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030.

Art with Liz: Lecture and Workshop: A weekly event at the Hoboken Public Library at 10:30 AM. The library is located at 500 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030. For more information, visit the Hoboken Library event page.

Yoga Story Time: An interactive story time incorporating yoga for children at the Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030, at 10:30 AM

Thanksgiving Eve @ Birch: An event starting at 9:00 PM at Birch Hoboken, 92 River St, Hoboken, NJ 07030.

Thanksgiving Eve @ River Street Grill: Festivities begin at 10:00 PM at River Street Grill, 77 River St, Hoboken, NJ 07030.

Secaucus

Cozy Crochet Club: A gathering for crochet enthusiasts at the Secaucus Public Library Annex, 1007 Riverside Station Boulevard, Secaucus, NJ 07094, at 10:00 AM. More details are available on the Secaucus municipal website.

Weehawken

Weehawken Farmers Market: The market’s last day for the season features over 30 vendors. It runs from May to November 26 in Weehawken at 525 Port Imperial Blvd, Weehawken, NJ 07086.