SPECIAL NOTICE: NEW DATE Bayonne Food Truck Festival is Moving to Sunday, May 10th Due to Predictions of Rainy Weather on Saturday, May 9th, 2026

Mayor Robert Kubert announced that Bayonne is moving its seventh food truck festival from Saturday, May 9, to Sunday, May 10, due to forecasts of rainy weather on Saturday. The event will take place on Sunday from 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m. Mayor Kubert said, “On Sunday, May 10, we look forward to welcoming both Bayonne residents and neighbors from other communities as we bring the food trucks to our city in 2026. The food truck festival will provide the opportunity to enjoy a variety of cuisines in our great community.” Mayor Kubert continued, “The City of Bayonne encourages visitors to arrive by Light Rail at the 22nd Street Station. It will be a convenient way to visit the festival and enjoy spending time with us in Bayonne.”

The food truck festival is sponsored by the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ). Bayonne UEZ Coordinator Jackie Farber said, “I would like to encourage our metropolitan area neighbors to come to town, support our local businesses, and enjoy the food truck festival. We hope you will come back to Bayonne again to shop, dine, and enjoy our growing community.”

The festival will take place on Avenue E between 22nd and 24th Streets. In order to accommodate the festival, portions of Avenue E will be closed to traffic. A variety of vendors will be selling food and other items out of food trucks, tents, and tables. The trucks and tents will offer a great assortment of foods and other items from a variety of cultures.

The participating food vendors will includes: Mozzarepas, Little Sicilian, Athens Delite, Chavas, Taste of Poland, House of Cupcakes, Cold Stone Creamery, Angry Archies, Bacon On A Stick, El Gallo de Oro, Shrimp Shack, Crape Suzette, El Chilango, Noodle Wala, The Nugget Spot, Mozzarella God, Stuf’d, Twisted Steak LLC, Waffles and Dinges, Just Delicious Kettlecorn, Carnival Concessions, Brooklyn Pizza , Jersey John’s House of Dogs, Rhythm & Ribs, Torta Truck, Mac Truck, Little Cafee, T-Berks , Ma & Pa’s Tex Mex BBQ , and Going Bananas. Other participating businesses will include UEZ Union Grounds Coffee House.

In addition to the food trucks and tents, the event will include children’s rides, live music, and a beer and wine garden for the adults. The children’s rides will be in Sister Miriam Teresa Park, which is located on Gregg Lane between 23rd and 24th Streets. The beer and wine garden will be located on 23rd Street towards Gregg Lane. There will be an ID card check for anyone purchasing alcoholic drinks. Those drinks may not be carried outside of the festival area.

Two bands will entertain visitors to the festival. The musical entertainment will feature concerts by Anna Felice Band, 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., and Who Brought the Dog, 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. A stage for performances will be set up at 23rd Street and Avenue E.

Admission to the festival is free. Members of the public will purchase their own choices of food, beverages, and children’s rides.

For safety reasons, several “Road Closed,” “Local Traffic Only,” and “No Parking” signs will be posted in and around the affected portions of the Avenue E corridor. Variable message signs will also be used to announce information to motorists. Police and Fire Department vehicles will assist in creating safety perimeters for the event. Set-up for the event will begin at 7:00 a.m.

Parking lots will be available in several locations: Lots 6 and 7 – 23rd Street and Church Lane; Lots 8 and 9 – East 26th Street between Broadway and Avenue E; and the Barnabas Medical Center parking deck at 24th Street and DelMonte Drive. Public metered parking will also be available along the Broadway corridor. Pay station and parking meter enforcement will be in effect.