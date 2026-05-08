Local Events for May 9th-May11th, 2026 for Bayonne, Jersey City, Hoboken, and Secaucus

Bayonne



Early Voting (Municipal Election): Saturday, May 9 (10:00 AM – 8:00 PM) and Sunday, May 10 (10:00 AM – 6:00 PM). Locations: Bayonne Community Museum (229 Broadway) and Bayonne City Hall (630 Avenue C).

Mother’s Day Mommy & Me Experience: Saturday, May 9, starting at 2:00 PM. Includes a complimentary instant photo and refreshments. Location: Diamond Hut Boutique, 1 Flagship St.

Monday Night Combo Gaming: Monday, May 11, at 7:00 PM. A social gaming night featuring board games like chess. Location: The Vic Tavern, 107 Hobart Ave.

BAYONNE FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL HAS MOVED TO SUNDAY, MAY 10TH ,2026 Click link for details

Bayonne Food Truck Festival: Saturday, May 10, from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This community event features over 20 food trucks, live music, kids’ rides, and a beer garden. Location: Avenue E (between 22nd and 24th St).

Jersey City

MAYhem 14C Arts Weekend: Saturday, May 9, and Sunday, May 10, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A large-scale arts festival featuring live opera, flamenco, tap dance, and immersive installations. Location: ARTS 14C, 157B 1st St.



World Collage Day 2026: Saturday, May 9, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A community arts workshop. Location: Pro Arts, 157A First St.



Adhunika Annual Fundraising Benefit: Saturday, May 9, at 5:00 PM. Features the musical adaptation “Ladyland” and live music by Babna Karim. Location: Art House Productions, 345 Marin Blvd.



INKubator New Play Festival: Monday, May 11, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The 8th annual festival showcasing new theatrical works. Location: Art House, 345 Marin Blvd.

Mother’s Day Weekend Photobooth: Saturday, May 9, at 10:00 AM. Free photos for families. Location: Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza (near Morlees).Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs



Hoboken

Mother’s Day Pop-Up: Saturday, May 9, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Featuring local vendors and artisans.



Honest Mistakes w/ Summerclub: Saturday, May 9, from 7:30 PM to 11:00 PM. Live music and an open bar (21+). Location: Antique Loft at Riverview, 33 Newark St.



Main Street Pops Artisan Market: Sunday, May 10, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Location: Under the 14th Street Viaduct.



DIY Pickles Workshop: Monday, May 11, at 3:30 PM. A hands-on food preservation class. Location: Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Ave.

Mental Health Community Conversation: Monday, May 11, at 5:30 PM. Location: Hoboken Public Library.



Secaucus

While specific large festivals are centered in the adjacent cities for this weekend, the Secaucus Public Library typically hosts community events; currently, listed major activities for this timeframe are concentrated in the Bayonne and Jersey City areas