Ground-Breaking Ceremony Takes Place at Russell Golding Park in Bayonne

Ground-Breaking Ceremony at Russell Golding Park in Bayonne: The City of Bayonne held a ground-breaking ceremony for the renovations at Russell Golding Park on Avenue E. Public officials and representatives of Picerno-Giordano Construction (the building contractor) and Center State Engineering took- part in the ceremony. Pictured from left to right: Public Works Director Tom Cotter, Contractor Rich Giordano (Picerno-Giordano Construction), Engineer Rob Russo (Center State Engineering), Mayor Robert Kubert, First Ward Council Member Neil Carroll, City Council President and Third Ward Council Member Gary LaPelusa, Council Member At-Large Loyad Booker, Congressman Rob Menendez, State Assemblyman Will Sampson, Maureen Hurley Brown (Principal, Climate and Culture, Bayonne Board of Education), Council Member At-Large Juan Perez, Samuel Schroeder (Chief of Land Acquisition and Design and City Planner Suzanne Mack

On May 4, the City of Bayonne held a ground-breaking ceremony at Russell Golding Park, which is located on Avenue E between 48th and 51st Streets. According to Public Works Director Tom Cotter, the nearly one-acre-sized park is having “a total renovation.” A combination of federal and county funds is behind this $5.75 million park reconstruction. The project received $5 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and $750,000 from the Hudson County Open Space Fund.

At the ceremony, City Council President and Third Ward Council Member Gary LaPelusa said it was “a great day in the City of Bayonne.” He noted that the renovated park will feature new playgrounds, basketball courts, pickleball courts, and other features that will enhance the northern gateway to Bayonne. Council President LaPelusa thanked Congressman Rob Menendez for supporting the federal funds for the park project.