Six People Die When Helicopter Plunges into Hudson River

Two Adults, three Children, and their Helicopter Pilot perished when a tourist Helicopter they were riding in broke apart mid-air and plunged into the Hudson River.

A Bell 206 aircraft left from Downtown Manhattan Heliport at 2:59 p.m. It vanished from radar at 3:25. Minutes later, wreckage hit the river near Jersey City.

The family of two adults and three children, visiting from Spain, was on an aerial tour along the Hudson River.

The cause of the accident has not been determined at this time, as mentioned in a late afternoon press conference.

Two children who were occupants of the helicopter were brought to Jersey City’s Medical Center and later died.