Fulop Administration Announces Hiring of New Executive Director

Councilwoman Mira Prinz-Arey to Step Down from City Council to Lead JCEDC’s Next Phase of Growth

Mayor Steven M. Fulop andthe Jersey City Economic Development Corporation (JCEDC) are proud to announce Mira Prinz-Arey as the organization’s new Executive Director. A dedicated public servant and two-term City Council member, she will officially assume the full-time role beginning April 14, stepping down from her elected position to focus on expanding Jersey City’s economic development efforts.

The JCEDC Executive Director role was created earlier this year to guide the nonprofit’s next chapter of growth under its comprehensive five-year economic development plan. After a competitive search and interview process, Prinz-Arey was selected for her extensive leadership experience in government relations, policy development, management capabilities, and community organizing.

“While she will be missed on the City Council, Mira’s deep understanding of our city’s needs, combined with her proven leadership, makes her uniquely qualified to drive the strategic initiatives that will create jobs, support small businesses, and strengthen Jersey City’s economy for years to come,” said Mayor Fulop.

“The Board is excited to welcome Mira as the new Executive Director,” said Rosemary McFadden, JCEDC Chair. “With her at the helm, the JCEDC is poised to further enhance its impact and drive sustainable development citywide.”