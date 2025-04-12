Easter Sunday Service Bayonne’s 16th Street Park Hosted by Global Harvest Fellowship

You are invited to a joyful, hope-filled Easter Service at 16th Street Park, Bayonne, on Sunday, April 20, at 10:30 AM!

Join us as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus together, with uplifting worship music, a vibrant and welcoming community, and an encouraging message of hope that will speak to every heart. It will be a morning of joy, connection, and celebration for all ages!

Whether you’re exploring faith, returning to church, or simply looking for an Easter service to attend, come as you are! We want to welcome you!

Chairs will be set up, but feel free to bring lawn chairs or blankets. There will be space for kids to move around, the backdrop for photos, and coffee and light refreshments.

Hosted by Global Harvest Fellowship. For more information or weather updates, visit www.ghf.church.

In case of rain, two services will be held at Global Harvest’s building at 65 W 15th Street (8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.).

Come experience the hope, joy, and new life Jesus Christ brings through His resurrection!