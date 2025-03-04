Shihan Austin Wright Sr. Is published and recognized in DAOS & International Martial Arts Magazine 

One of Bayonne’s Best, an International World Karate Champion and Author who is renowned across the globe, Grandmaster Austin Wright Sr. is one of America’s Okinawa Isshin Ryu Karate Legends.

Sensei Wright recently graced the pages of this month’s International Martial Arts magazine and Deadly Art of Survival Magazine(DAOS) magazine, which is a testament to his enduring legacy in combat arts. His seminal work, “The Universal Warrior Arts System,” stands as a beacon of wisdom, guiding countless young and old aspirants on their journey to mastery.

With each turn of its pages, a new generation of black belts embraces the profound teachings of ancient martial prowess and self-defense, embodying the spirit of the Universal Warrior Arts System – Spiritually Motivating Inspiration for Self Defense and his personal success story.