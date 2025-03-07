Career Opportunities in Law Enforcement

WANTED BAYONNE RESIDENTS 18-34 YEARS OF AGE

POLICE OFFICER FOR THE CITY OF BAYONNE

STARTING SALARY – $42,081.63 PLUS BENEFITS

The Law Enforcement Examination (LEE) will be administered by the

New Jersey Civil Service Commission.

Applications must be submitted on the New Jersey Civil Service Commission Website located at www.state.nj.us/csc

Instructions and prerequisites for completing and filing out the application are listed on the website.

Applications are available online from March 1st to March 31st, 2025

See the New Jersey Civil Service Commission Website for the latest information.

Bayonne Police Recruitment Division 201-858-6917

THE CITY OF BAYONNE AND THE BAYONNE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARE EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYERS -WOMEN AND MINORITY GROUPS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY