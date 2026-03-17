Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children Raises $150K, Honors Distinguished Irish Americans at Pre-St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Bishop Gregory J. Studerus, who spent decades serving Hudson County as its episcopal vicar and as a pastor at parishes in Jersey City and West New York, was honored for his longtime commitment to supporting education during the Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s fourth annual Irish American Leadership Breakfast on March 12. The event also raised a record-breaking $150,000 for its partial tuition assistance scholarships, which benefit underprivileged students attending archdiocesan Catholic schools.