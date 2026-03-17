Bayonne Mayor Kubert Issues Proclamation for Awareness of Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood

Bayonne Mayor Robert Kubert presents a proclamation for Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC) Awareness Month: Mayor Kubert presented the proclamation to Colleen and Roy Feeley, the parents of Shannon Feeley, who died in 2007 from an unexplained cause. Members of the extended family gathered in the Office of the Mayor, where Mayor Kubert read the proclamation aloud to the group. Pictured left to right: Caitlin Feeley, Megan Feeley, Colleen Feeley, Roy Feeley, Mayor Robert Kubert, Gina Nowak, Victoria Nowak, John Nowak, and Jake Nowak.

Bayonne Mayor Robert Kubert has issued a proclamation declaring March Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC) Awareness Month. SUDC is the unexpected death of a child over the age of 12 months, which remains unresolved after an investigation is conducted, including a full and thorough review by a medical examiner.

Mayor Kubert presented the proclamation to Bayonne residents Roy and Colleen Feeley, the parents of the late Shannon Feeley, who passed away suddenly at the age of three-and-a-half in 2007 from an unknown cause. Several members of the Feeleys’ extended family joined them for the presentation of the proclamation. Mayor Kubert read the proclamation to the family members in the Office of the Mayor. In their daughter’s case, as with all SUDC cases, the medical examiner could not determine a cause of death.