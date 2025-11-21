Saturday, November 22nd, 2025 Events in Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne, Secaucus and Guttenberg

A day ahead events, because we need to prepare for what we might do the next day!

Jersey City

Arts & Entertainment

Jersey City Wine Fest: Sample wines at this festival, which runs from 6:00 PM onwards. Harborside Atrium, 210 Hudson St, Jersey City, NJ 07311

Laugh Tour Comedy Club: Enjoy a night of stand-up comedy at 555 Washington Boulevard, starting at 6:30 PM.

Steel Sumony Brunch at Six 26: This lounge event at 128 Christopher Columbus Drive begins at 2:00 PM.

The Arab Festival New Jersey: Celebrate Arab culture with shopping, shows, and music. This two-day festival at The Westin Jersey City Newport, 479 Washington Boulevard, starts on Saturday at 11:00 AM.

Moss & Mingle at Departed Soles Brewing Company: Create a moss craft while enjoying a beer at this hands-on workshop at 150 Bay Street. The event begins at 1:00 PM.

Family

Thanksgiving Arts & Crafts: Turkey & Chicken Giveaway: This community celebration at County Prep High School, 525 Montgomery Street, features arts and crafts and a giveaway. The event starts at 12:00 PM.

Sports

Saint Peter’s Peacocks vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks: Catch a basketball game at the Yanitelli Recreational Life Center, 870 Montgomery Street, at 2:00 PM.

Hoboken

Family

Uptown Farmers Market: A weekly farmers market at 404 14th Street, open from 9:00 AM.

Story Time: Enjoy festive and heartwarming stories at the Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Avenue, starting at 10:30 AM.

Pumpkin Party: Participate in this fall-themed event at the Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Avenue, at 2:00 PM.

Community & Fundraisers

Rooting Souls Fall Fundraiser: A community-building fundraiser hosted by Rooting Souls at the Symposia Community Bookstore, 510 Washington Street. The event begins at 5:30 PM.

Bayonne

Recreational events

The Bayonne Division of Recreation is planning an Indoor Track & Field event on November 22, 2025.

Indoor Track & Field

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Ice Rink Track, Rich Korpi Ice Rink

ce Rink Track, Rich Korpi Ice Rink Ice skating rink

38 W 28th St · (201) 858-5566

Secaucus

Secaucus Auto Show 2025: View various automobiles at 1200 Koelle Blvd, from 10:00 AM.

Secaucus Artists Workshop Show & Sale: An art show and sale in Secaucus from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Boy Scout Troop 22 Pasta Dinner: A pasta dinner fundraiser taking place from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

New Jersey Fall International Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025: An open tournament organized by the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation, taking place all day at the Meadowlands Exposition Center, 355 Plaza Drive.

Guttenberg

Pre-Thanksgiving Senior Dine-In Cinema: A dine-in cinema event for senior citizens.