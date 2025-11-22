Events Happening On Sunday, November 23rd, 2025 in Jersey City

Events a day ahead, so you know what you might be doing tomorrow

Jersey City Art exhibitions and studios

Colombo – Glass Paper Cloth: The Italian Educational & Cultural Center, also known as Casa Colombo, will feature its “Glass Paper Cloth” exhibition, open to the public.

“Street Symphony” Sticker Trade Event: Participate in a sticker trade event as part of the “Street Symphony” urban art exhibition.

Address: ART150 Gallery, 157A First Street.

Time: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m..

Wildlife, Spirits, and Art Exhibition: This show features prominent wildlife artists.

Address: Art House Productions, 180 Morgan Street, C-101.

Time: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m..

Atacama Clay Studio : A clay studio that welcomes beginners and advanced potters for an engaging experience.

Address: 273 New York Avenue.

Qua’s Creative Arts Center: A space for creating art and unique events.

Address: 758 Ocean Avenue.

City Swipes Fluid Art Experience Studio: Offers fluid art workshops for creating mixed media artwork.

Address: 78 Erie Street.

Record Riots: A festival for music lovers featuring new and vintage vinyl. The event is scheduled to take place at the Grove Street PATH Plaza. Grove Street PATH Plaza. 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m..IECC / Casa

Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs – Annual Toy Drive: The office will be collecting donations for its 29th Annual Toy Drive.

The Office of Cultural Affairs, 1004 Westside Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306.

Time: 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m..

Outside Hudson County East Rutherford

Photos with Santa at American Dream Mall: “Photos with Santa” on Sunday, November 24th, 2025.