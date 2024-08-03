JOIN THE FUN AT LA FESTA ITALIANA 2024

Live Bands, Yummy Food and Great People!

Mark your calendars! La Festa Italiana, Jersey City’s biggest Italian festival hosted by Holy Rosary Church returns in August with live bands, great food, and games & rides for the kids!

La Festa Italiana begins Wed, Aug 7th, and runs through Sun, Aug 11th, from 5-to-11 pm daily. Located on 6th & Brunswick Streets, in the neighborhood surrounding Holy Rosary Church, La Festa Italiana will dazzle festivalgoers with delicious dishes from popular bistros; frothy brews from neighborhood bars; and crowd-pleasing Jersey bands that play the hottest hits every night from 7-to-11 pm.

“People love this event,” Festival Chairman Nick Grillo says. “They plan days off, vacations, even weddings around these five days. It’s wonderful to still see so much excitement around this century-old event in this ever-changing city.”

LIVE BANDS

This year’s entertainment is a Who’s Who of musical talent playing top hits from Bruno Mars to Bruce Springsteen and a new band performs every night. On Wed, Aug 7th, YOU’VE GOT 90s takes the stage with the best of 90s pop tunes.

“You’ve Got 90s is thrilled to kick off this year’s La Festa Italiana with our high-energy blend of 90s rock, pop, hip-hop, dance, and alternative music, ” Bass player Adam Zurbruegg says. “We can’t wait to be a part of this historic tradition.”

On Thursday, Aug 8: PROMISED LAND, an E-Street Tribute Bandperforms, and on Friday, Aug 9: RYAN’S EXPRESS. Saturday, Aug 10: crowd favorite THE CAMEOS return, and, on closing night, Sun, Aug 11: TOTAL SOUL, the 9-piece band that plays dance hits like ‘Shout’ and ‘Proud Mary’.

DELICIOUS FOODS

It wouldn’t be La Festa without an authentic sausage and peppers on a hard roll and DELLANO’S is back once again to bring festival goers those traditional Italian sandwiches. A big hit with La Festa-goers, the KREME BAR returns with their yummy, cheesy mozz arepas: “We always look forward to participating in La Festa Italiana,” owner Karen Herrera says. “ For the past 10 years they have made us feel like family. It’s the one event of the year that doesn’t feel like we are working. It’s just a good time with amazing people and music.”