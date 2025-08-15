Project Greenville Call to Artists to Participate in Past, Present Future Exhibit

Open Call:

Project Greenville is having an open call for participants for their upcoming PAST PRESENT FUTURE show, a group art show featuring work that explores how memories, moments, and hopes are interpreted, depicted, and reckoned with by our local artists!

So far, from their social media mentions on the open call, they have received some great entries that feature everything from the sentimental to the humorous to the dreamlike. Project Greenville looks forward for to artists taking on this theme and encourages all to reach out with any questions and share this info with those you think would be interested

Work is due by Sept 6th, or ideally sooner if possible. The shows will be September 12th & 13th (part of Arthouse Productions JC Fridays) and then again in October on the 4th & 5th as part of JCAST (the Jersey City Art and Studio Tour, under new management with a focus on inclusion and shining a spotlight on artists in less highlighted parts of the city). To participate with us as an artist, musician, or volunteer, please get in touch at projectgreenville@gmail.com or (646)361-1858…