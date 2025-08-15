Hoboken Historical Museum Presents Photo Walk with Roberto Rosa III

National Photo Day

In honor of National Photography Day, join photographer and educator Roberto Rosa III for a special edition of Street Lens—a hands-on photography experience celebrating Hoboken’s landmarks and everyday beauty.

Armed with your camera—whether it’s an iPhone, Android, or DSLR—you’ll explore iconic sites such as Lackawanna Terminal, the waterfront, the Little League field, Sybil’s Cave, and Washington Street, capturing the city through both a creative and documentary lens.

Perfect for beginners and hobbyists alike, this workshop focuses on street photography—from people to architecture, fleeting moments to timeless scenes.

Join us on Saturday, August 23rd, from 10 AM – 12 PM and celebrate National Photography Day by exploring Hoboken’s streets through a new lens!

Register Here