Art House Productions Announces Remaing Events for Jersey City Pride Month

Art House Productions (Executive Artistic Director Meredith Burns) is proud to present ten exciting events remaining in August in celebration of Jersey City Pride Month. Taking place at Art House Productions, located at 345 Marin Boulevard, this robust lineup underscores the organization’s commitment to amplifying LGBTQIA+ voices, fostering inclusivity, and creating accessible spaces for all.

From drag and dance to film, comedy, and community conversations, Art House’s Pride programming offers something for everyone. Designed to uplift and celebrate the diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community, these events provide meaningful opportunities for connection, expression, and joy.

Proceeds from select events will benefit Jersey City Pride, directly supporting their mission of visibility, advocacy, and celebration.

The White Party

Presented by Art House Productions & Jersey City Pride

Friday, August 15th from 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM