Produce Vouchers Available For Low-Income Bayonne Seniors

Senior Produce vouchers available

Produce market vouchers are available for low-income seniors through the Bayonne Office on Aging, Mayor Jimmy Davis announced.

The seniors’ farmers’ market nutrition program is designed to provide low-income seniors with access to locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey, and herbs.

Beginning May 27, the Bayonne Farmers’ Market will be available on Tuesdays from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. until mid-fall. The last date scheduled for the Bayonne Farmers’ Market is Tuesday, October 28. The market will be located at West 23rd Street between Del Monte Drive and Broadway.

Those eligible for the market vouchers are low-income seniors, defined as individuals who are at least 60 years old and who have household incomes of not more than 185% of the federal poverty income guidelines, or $2,413 per month for a single person and $3,361 per month for a family of two. To qualify, seniors must provide proof of age, income, and residence. Acceptable proofs include driver’s license, non-driver Motor Vehicle Commission ID card, Medicaid card, food stamp (SNAP) benefits card, Social Security award letter, pension letter, and current bank statement showing direct deposit of income benefits. There will be no exceptions made for those without proper documentation. If a senior wishes to have a proxy pick up vouchers on their behalf, a written letter with the required proofs from the senior must be provided at the time of distribution. Again, there will be no exceptions.

Vouchers will be distributed at City Hall, 630 Avenue C, in the Council Chambers on Tuesday, June 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday, June 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Distribution will be done electronically, with seniors receiving a scan code that will be scanned by the farmer for each purchase.

PLEASE NOTE: The distribution will be completed again by way of a state computer system, which has listings for all previous voucher holders. If the system shows that an individual received vouchers in 2024 and did not use more than 50% of the total amount, that individual will be denied receipt of vouchers for 2025.

Distribution will continue every Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon beginning June 24 while supplies last.

For further information, please contact the Bayonne Office On Aging at 201-858-6119.