The Bayonne Memorial Day Parade took place under beautiful sunny skies on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, 2025. Since 2022, the City of Bayonne has worked with the veterans of the Memorial Day Parade Committee to organize the parade. Mayor Jimmy Davis said, “As the son of a proud Korean War veteran, I am glad that the veterans and the City of Bayonne have worked together successfully on the parade.”

Posted May 19, 2025