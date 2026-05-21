Produce Vouchers Available for Low-Income Bayonne Seniors

Produce market vouchers are available for low-income seniors through the Bayonne Office on Aging. The Market will be open as of Tuesday, May 26th.

The Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is designed to provide low-income seniors with access to locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey, and herbs.

The Bayonne Farmers’ Market is available on Tuesdays from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. until mid-fall. The last date scheduled for the Bayonne Farmers’ Market is Tuesday, October 27. It is located at West 23rd Street between DelMonte Drive and Broadway.

Those eligible for the market vouchers are low-income seniors, defined as individuals who are at least 60 years old and who have household incomes of not more than 185% of the federal poverty income guidelines, or $2,413 per month for a single person and $3,261 per month for a family of two. To qualify, seniors must provide proof of age, income, and residence. Acceptable proofs include driver’s license, Medicaid card, food stamp (SNAP) benefits card, Social Security award letter, pension letter, and current bank statement showing direct deposit of income benefits. There will be no exceptions made for those without proper documentation. If a senior wishes to have a proxy pick up vouchers on their behalf, a written letter from the senior must be provided at the time of distribution. Again, no exceptions.

Vouchers will be distributed at City Hall, 630 Avenue C, in the Council Chambers on Tuesday, June 16th from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm AND Wednesday June 17th from 9:00am to 12noon. This year’s distribution will be done electronically, with seniors receiving a scan code that will be scanned by the farmer for each purchase.

Distribution will continue every Tuesday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm in the Office on Aging (Room 17) beginning June 23rd until all vouchers have been issued.

For further information, please contact the Bayonne Office on Aging at 201-858-6119.

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