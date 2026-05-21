City Clerk Draws Ballot Positions for Bayonne Council Runoff Elections in Wards 2 and 3

Runoff Ballot Drawing: City Clerk Madelene Medina held a ballot drawing for City Council runoff elections in the Second Ward and Third Ward. These runoff elections are scheduled for Tuesday, June 9. In both of those wards, the candidates who led in the first round of municipal elections on May 12 will appear on the ballot. They are Melissa Godesky Rodriguez in Ward Two and Tommy Gillen in Ward Three. Runoff elections normally include the top two candidates from the first round of voting. In both the Second and Third Wards, all of the other candidates declined to participate as the second candidate in the runoffs. However, the runoffs are still required by state law in the Second and Third Wards, because no candidate for either Council seat received 50% of the vote plus one in the election held on May 12.

On Wednesday, May 20, Bayonne

City Clerk Madelene Medina held a drawing for ballot positions for the Bayonne Municipal Council Runoff Elections, which will take place on Tuesday, June 9, in the Second and Third Wards. She conducted the drawing in the City Council Chambers. A representative of Royal Printing, the company that prints the ballots, assisted Clerk Medina at the event. The runoff elections are required by law, because no candidate in either the Second or Third Ward received 50% of the vote plus one in the first round of municipal elections that took place on Tuesday, May 12.