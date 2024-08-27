NJ Transit Fare Holiday Announcement

Governor Murphy has announced a transit fare holiday for all NJ TRANSIT customers from August 26th through September 2nd, 2024. During this period, fares will be waived for all modes of transportation.

Our Promise to You

NJ TRANSIT is committed to providing the high-quality service that you expect and deserve. The fare holiday is a testament to our dedication to our customers.

Attention Monthly Pass Holders

As an additional token of our appreciation, we are granting a 25% discount on September monthly passes. This discount will be automatically applied through the NJ TRANSIT mobile app, Ticket Vending Machines, or ticket windows.