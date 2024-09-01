Fulop Administration & New Jersey Symphony Announce New Permanent Headquarters & Performance Hall Located in Jersey City for Premier Symphony Orchestra Fulop Administration

New 550+ Seat Venue in Jersey City to Focus on both Live Performances and Continued Inner City Youth Education

Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the New Jersey Symphony announced today the renowned Symphony’s relocation to a new state-of-the-art, 44,000-square-foot theater in Jersey City’s downtown Powerhouse Arts District.

Today’s announcement marks an important new chapter for the Symphony and Jersey City, offering a dedicated permanent location that will serve the local community and contribute to the Symphony’s ongoing activities across the state.