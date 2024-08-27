HEALTH VIEWS -September Is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, but What About 18-24-year-olds Fighting Cancer?

–

The Nikolas Ritschel Foundation Works to Fill the Gap and Grant Wishes to Cancer Patients Between the Ages of 18-24 Who Have Aged Out of Other Childhood Cancer Wish Programs

As National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is upon us this September, The Nikolas Ritschel Foundation is continuing its mission to raise awareness for an underserved and sometimes overlooked population of cancer patients, 18–24 year-olds. This age group is still considered by many to be kids – many of whom attend college or are just starting their careers and independent lives.

Nikolas Ritschel was one of these young adults, who at 17 years old was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma and passed a few years later at the young age of 21. While Nik personally experienced and saw this age group’s struggles and loneliness, he also experienced moments of hope and joy. One of those times was when he applied for and was granted a wish from a foundation during his battle with cancer. However, it was when Nik met a young man by the name of Nate whose wish was denied because he was diagnosed one month after his 18th birthday that Nik decided to start The Nikolas Ritschel Foundation. He wanted to help other 18-24-year cancer patients experience the hope and joy he did by having wishes granted too.