New Jerseyans ‘On the Fence’ About Their 2025 Finances, Survey Finds.

Survey asks respondents to rate their financial optimism for 2025 on a scale of 1 to 10.

The average New Jerseyan achieved a 19% return on their 2024 investments.

Interactive map included.

New Jerseyans report being ‘on the fence’ as they look ahead to 2025. A survey of 3,000 respondents conducted by MarketBeat.com asked people to rate their financial optimism for the coming year on a scale of 1 to 10. New Jerseyans scored a 6 out of 10, aligning with the national average, while Hawaii residents led the pack with an impressive 9/10 optimism rating. It seems challenges like rising interest rates and global economic uncertainty are weighing heavily on New Jerseyans’ financial outlook for 2025

This wavering attitude corresponds to their performance in 2024, when the average New Jersey investor saw a 19% return on their investments, which was again in line with the national average.

The top 10 investment performers of 2024 are:

1. Hawaii – 32% return

2. Alaska – 26% return

3. New York – 24% return

4. South Dakota – 24% return

5. Louisiana – 23% return

6. Oklahoma – 23% return

7. Idaho – 22% return

8. New Mexico – 22% return

9. Tennessee – 22% return

10. California – 21% return

Interactive map showing a state-by-state breakdown of investment growth this past year (click on ’embed’ to host on your site)

How Are New Jerseyans Putting Their Gains to Work?

A significant number are choosing to reinvest in 2025, seeing it as an opportunity to keep building their portfolios and grow their wealth further. Others are using this financial boost to tackle long-standing debt or build up emergency savings, which have become a higher priority in uncertain times. Some are also setting money aside for personal goals – whether that’s education, travel, or other meaningful pursuits.

What’s on the Horizon for 2025?

Rising interest rates are a big concern for many New Jerseyans, especially for those managing loans or mortgages. Global economic uncertainty and market volatility are also keeping people on alert.

A Balanced Approach to Financial Growth

How are New Jerseyans using their money? For many, it’s all about balance. Paying off debt is a priority for some, as rising interest rates make this a smart move. Others are focusing on saving for the future, ensuring they’re ready for whatever comes next. And then there are those who are reinvesting—building on their success in 2024 and keeping an eye on long-term growth.

“These results underscore the remarkable adaptability of today’s investors,” says Matt Paulson, founder of MarketBeat.com. “Rather than exclusively chasing high returns, they’re diversifying their strategies—bolstering emergency funds, paying down debt, and selectively reinvesting for long-term growth. As we head into 2025, this balanced approach will be instrumental in navigating market shifts and unlocking new opportunities in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.”

Marketbeat.com