Art House Productions’ Snow Ball Gala: Entertainment Lineup, Festivities & Honorees

Come one, come all to the magical Snow Ball! Art House Productions and presenting sponsor SILVERMAN proudly announce the 17th Annual Snow Ball Gala on Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 8 PM to 11 PM, with an exclusive VIP Honoree Dinner starting at 6 PM. The event will be held at Hudson County Community College’s Culinary Arts School and Conference Center, 161 Newkirk St, Jersey City, NJ 07306. This year’s theme, Spectacle of Wonder, brings the enchantment of the circus to life as we celebrate the vibrant arts and culture scene in Jersey City and honor the incredible individuals who champion Art House Productions’ mission to support artists and enrich Hudson County through exceptional arts programming. Creative black-tie attire is encouraged.

Art House is thrilled to honor the following outstanding contributors to Jersey City’s arts community: