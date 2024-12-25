Hudson County Community College to Welcome Malcolm X’s Daughter, Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz



Dr. Shabazz will be Guest Speaker at the College’s Annual

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial event.

Caption: Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz, published author, public speaker, activist, and daughter of the late Malcom X will be the guest speaker at Hudson County Community College’s Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial on January 28, 2025.

December 20, 2024, Jersey City, NJ – Malcolm X fought racial injustice by any means necessary, advocating armed resistance and separatism; Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. espoused peaceful protests and community organizing to end segregation and fight discrimination. Although the Muslim revolutionary leader and the Baptist minister differed in their advocacy and philosophical approaches, their legacies are intertwined. Before they were both assassinated at age 39, they built the foundation for future generations of activists.