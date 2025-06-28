Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan’s (DSNDP) 500th environmental program milestone – a Mega Cleanliness Drive and Tree Plantation/Conservation event taking place on June 28, 2025, across New Jersey and New York.

The event will feature the participation of around 400 volunteers and will be inaugurated by esteemed government leaders, possibly the State Governor, Senator, and Assembly Members, who will also address the attendees.

Event Details:

Date: June 28, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM – 10:30 AM (Inauguration)

Activities: 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM (Cleanliness drive and Tree plantation/Conservation event)

Location: St. Peter’s University, Skyroom, 6th floor, 47 Glenwood Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306.

This initiative is part of DSNDP’s ongoing mission to promote environmental sustainability, with a track record of planting 25,500 trees and removing over 87,000 pounds of waste in 127 cities, engaging 5000 volunteers across the United States and Canada.

Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratisthan (DSNDP) is a global, non-profit organization dedicated to the efforts of Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari, a prominent, global social reformer who transformed millions of lives throughout the world with his humanitarian teachings. The motto “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, The world is one family, is depicted by various activities carried out worldwide by the foundation.

Please refer to the link to know more details about the organization – https://www.dsndp.com/



