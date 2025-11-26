Events Thanksgiving Day- November 27th, 2025 Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne

Events a day ahead, so we know what we might want to do tomorrow

Jersey City

Jersey City’s Turkey Day 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run

Time: 9:00 AM

The event starts near the Colgate Clock, Jersey City, NJ 07302.



The Laugh Tour Comedy Club @ Dorrian’s Jersey City

Time: 8:45 PM

Dorrian’s Red Hand (Commander’s Bar), 555 Washington Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07310.



29th Annual Toy Drive Donations

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (donations accepted)

Various municipal buildings; check the Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs for drop-off locations.



Glass Paper Cloth Exhibit

Time: Multiple times during the day (ongoing exhibit)

Italian Educational & Cultural Center (IECC) / Casa Colombo, 380 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302.



Hoboken

Kids’ Art Classes at the Museum

Time: 10:00 AM

Hoboken Historical Museum, 1301 Hudson Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030.



Halifax Thanksgiving Prix Fixe Dinner

Time: 1:00 PM

Halifax, 225 River Street, Hoboken, NJ.



Bayonne

Bayonne Turkey Trot 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Bayonne Park (County Park), Bayonne, NJ 07002.

