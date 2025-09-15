Mayor’s Corner-Bayonne Mayor James Davis -The Bayonne Role in the Tunnel to Towers Run

Each year, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation sponsors a five-kilometer run to honor the sacrifice of Firefighter Stephen Siller on September 11, 2001. On that day, following the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, Stephen Siller strapped on sixty pounds of equipment and rushed on foot through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the twin towers of the World Trade Center. It was there that he gave his life while helping others. He was one of 343 firefighters who perished after responding to the World Trade Center alongside 72 police officers.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the organization formed in Stephen Siller’s name, began by serving widows and orphans from the September 11 attacks. Later, the foundation expanded its charitable aims to the survivors of military service members and first responders killed in the line of duty. Tunnel to Towers also assists those who have been injured catastrophically.

The foundation covered the mortgage of Jersey City detective and former Bayonne resident Joseph Seals following his death in 2019.

Four years ago, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation sponsored a walk across America. On September 8, 2021, we were proud to welcome Frank Siller, Stephen’s brother, as he walked down the west side of Bayonne on his way to Staten Island in the run-up to September 11.

For over a decade, Bayonne Fire Captain Michael Pelliccio has led a joint Public Safety team of runners from the Bayonne Fire Department and the Bayonne Police Department that has raised over $100,000 for Tunnel to Towers. This year, the team will run the route of Firefighter Siller in honor of recently deceased Bayonne Firefighter Joe Coughlin Jr. Joe leaves behind a legacy of dedicated service to the City of Bayonne and his unexpected death is mourned by family and comrades alike. The event is scheduled for the morning of Sunday, September 28, 2025.

To support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and America’s heroes, you can make a donation, become a team member, become a team sponsor, walk or run with the team. To show your support for the Bayonne Police and Fire Team in the run on September 28, please go online to https://nycrun.t2t.org/bayonnepdfd