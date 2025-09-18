Bayonne Division of Recreation Buddy Baseball to Participate in the Guinness World Records and Yogi’s Big Catch Challenge!

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the athletes of Bayonne’s Buddy Baseball will have an opportunity to break a sports record. They will join with other ballplayers in an attempt to break the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ record for the Largest Game of Catch (baseball/softball). This effort will require a minimum of 973 pairs – or 1,946 participants – playing catch simultaneously for five minutes.

How will it work?

On Sunday, September 21, the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ attempt will take place in Yogi Berra Stadium in Montclair, New Jersey, with pairs organized on the ballfield and concourse in assigned positions, three meters (9’ 10”) apart from one another. The stadium is named for the late Yogi Berra, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Berra was a star catcher for the New York Yankees and a manager for both the Yankees and the Mets. He was a longtime Montclair resident.

Athletes from Buddy Baseball will have an opportunity to play catch with their teammate or a Buddy, or they can be spectators for the event.

Pete Amadeo, Bayonne’s Superintendent of Recreation, stated, “We are very excited for this opportunity for our athletes to participate in a record-breaking event. They will be part of something special, together, that will be in the record books!”

For anyone interested in being a Buddy for Buddy Baseball athletes, please contact Pete Amadeo at 201-858-6129 or email BAYONNEREC@AOL.COM.