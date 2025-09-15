Exit on the Hudson Realty New Rental Listings

NEW RENTAL LISTING!

SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM

BERGEN POINT – BAYONNE

renovated and spacious 2-bedroom unit located on the 2nd floor. Designed with comfort in mind, the apartment offers two separate entrances for added privacy and convenience. Bonuss: Tenant pays Electricity ONLY! Pets considered only at owner’s discretion. This unit is move-in ready.

Asking $2,100 per month

NEW RENTAL LISTING!

2 BEDROOMS – TENAFLY

WITH 2 CAR PARKING

Well maintained two bedroom apartment in a highly desirable Tenafly location. This home offers a spacious living room filled with natural light, creating a bright & welcoming atmosphere. The apartment features a private entry and includes two dedicated parking spaces for added convenience. Ideally situated close to shopping, dining, schools, & transportation, this residence combines comfort and accessibility.

.Asking $2,600 per month