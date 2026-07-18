Mayor Nadrowski Discusses Policies for Local Planning and Business Growth in Bayonne

In a recent speech to the Hudson County Chamber of Commerce, Bayonne Mayor Sharon Nadrowski presented her policies for local planning and business growth. She also provided her analysis of recent development in Bayonne.

“Over the last decade, Bayonne has experienced a level of growth rivaling most other large communities in the state. We’ve seen growth in population, density, housing, and, of course, traffic,” Mayor Nadrowski stated. She continued, “It is no secret that I believe some of the development initiated by the City over the last several years was irresponsible, lacked community input, and did not account for the challenges that lie ahead.” However, Mayor Nadrowski maintained “that we can no longer look backward with blame.” Instead, she said, “We must look forward, rise to the occasion, and meet the needs of the community – and that includes the needs of the business community.”

In her speech, Mayor Nadrowski announced that her administration has “already initiated steps to undertake a Master Plan Re-Examination – the first since 2017.” A city’s master plan lays out policies and goals for planning, zoning, and economic development for a multi-year period. A re-examination process determines what may need to be changed or updated in a city’s master plan.

As part of the Master Plan Re-Examination, Mayor Nadrowski pledged “to develop an Economic Plan Element focused specifically on Bayonne’s business community.” She said to business leaders that formulating the Economic Plan Element of the Master Plan would mean “sitting down with business owners, identifying what’s working, understanding what’s holding you back, and creating a strategy that helps existing businesses grow while attracting new investment.” She encouraged both business owners and the general public to provide input during the Master Plan Re-Examination process.

Mayor Nadrowski called for improving “how Bayonne’s streetscapes look and feel – whether that’s on Broadway, or Avenue C, or along some of the City’s other main thoroughfares.” She cited “clean sidewalks, attractive streetscapes, reliable infrastructure, and well-maintained public spaces” as factors that “influence whether someone chooses to shop, dine, or invest in Bayonne.” Mayor Nadrowski said to the business representatives, “We need to create a comfortable and welcoming environment for your patrons.”

The mayor promised to explore using funds from Bayonne’s Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) and the Broadway Special Improvement District (SID) to improve “the feel of our commercial centers without burdening local property taxpayers.” She stated, “I’m committed to measurable progress in these areas, because the public demands it, and the business community needs it.”

In conclusion, Mayor Nadrowski said, “Bayonne’s future depends on a strong partnership between City Hall and the business community. My administration is committed to being accessible, collaborative, and responsive, and I look forward to working with all of you to make Bayonne an even better place to live, work, and invest.”