Local Events for Sunday to Wednesday, July 19 to July 22nd for Jersey City, Hoboken, and Secaucus

Sunday, July 19, 2026

World Cup Watch-party

CLUB26, 210 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ 07311

1:00 PM

Sports & Entertainment

Gather with thousands of soccer fans on the waterfront to watch the final match on giant screens featuring appearances by football legends, VIP fan experiences, and interviews.

World Cup Finale Party

Ed & Mary’s, 174 Coles Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302

12:00 PM

Sports & Community

An outdoor finale viewing experience featuring beers, themed cocktails, food trucks, and charity raffles benefiting the Open Goal Project.

Jersey City Summerfest: Orchestre Moto

North Cove Field, Liberty State Park, 1 Audrey Zapp Drive, Jersey City, NJ 07305

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Live Music & Culture

A free live performance by Orchestre Moto, a high-energy Congolese dance music band, taking place right by the waterfront.

Story Time Reading

Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030

10:30 AM

Community & Family

A youth literacy event featuring local chef Rene Hewitt reading live from his children’s book, “When Mommy Needs Help”.

Riverview Farmers Market

Riverview-Fisk Park, 498 Palisade Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Community Market

A neighborhood weekly outdoor marketplace gathering regional farm vendors, organic producers, and local makers.

Monday, July 20, 2026

Columbia Flag Raising Ceremony

City Hall Chambers, 280 Grove Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Civic & Cultural

An official municipal community flag-raising celebration honoring regional cultural contributions.

Historic Downtown Farmers Market

Grove Street PATH Plaza, Jersey City, NJ 07302

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Community Market

An open-air evening pedestrian marketplace showcasing fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade local crafts.

Call for Art Studio Submissions

Art House Productions, 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302

1:00 PM

Arts & Gallery Exhibition

An ongoing daily community submission window opening for artists to log physical entries for the upcoming 25th Anniversary Exhibition.

Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Caricom Flag Raising Ceremony

City Hall Chambers, 280 Grove Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Civic & Cultural

An official city cultural presentation event celebrating Caribbean heritage with community speeches and custom flag raisings.

Jersey City Summerfest: Forget the Whale

South Cove Lawn, Liberty State Park, 402 Morris Pesin Drive, Jersey City, NJ 07305

6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Live Music & Concert

A scenic outdoor concert performance showcasing regional artists “Forget the Whale” playing a mix of alternative rock, roots blues, and country.

Summer Play Series Readings

Educational Arts Team, 300 Morris Pesin Drive, Jersey City, NJ 07305

6:30 PM

Theatre & Performing Arts

A recurring theatrical performance series presented in dynamic partnership with the Speranza Theater Company to bring scripts to life.

Trivia Night at Farside

Farside Tavern, 531 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030

7:30 PM

Nightlife & Entertainment

A lively interactive team trivia event at a local tavern with drinks, casual dynamic pacing, and prizes.

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

116th Annual St. Ann’s Feast

St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church, 704 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030

5:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Cultural Festival

The grand opening night of the classic multi-day Italian street festival featuring authentic food vendors, games, crafts, and live music.

Jersey City Job Fair

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 455 Washington Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07310

12:00 PM

Community Career Fair

A regional professional networking event bringing together local job seekers and companies looking to hire on-site.

Movies in the Park: Coco

Laurel Hill Park, Esplanade, Secaucus, NJ 07094

7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Community Film Screening

A scenic outdoor movie night presentation organized by the county, featuring a large screen setup for a family-friendly film.

The Motherhood Circle Gathering

Hoboken Women’s Wellness, 204 2nd Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Community Support Group

An intimate pregnancy and postpartum support session designed for local mothers to gather, talk, and share resources.

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