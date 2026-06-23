Jersey City Free Public Library & Jersey City Theatre Center Presents

Come join us for the grand finale of Sounds and Visions of the City! Jersey City’s premier creative competition and live showcase for youth, proudly presented by the Jersey City Free Public Library and Jersey City Theater Center. Join us on Thursday, July 2, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the iconic White Eagle Hall (337 Newark Avenue) for an electrifying Grand Finale! Watch our top finalists take the stage and bring their boldest sounds, freshest visions, and undeniable talent to life — all competing for the ultimate win. Experience the energy. Celebrate local creativity. Be there when Jersey City crowns its next standout star! This is event is ticketed:Children (ages 0–10): FreeStudents (ages 11–17): $16.75Adults (18+): $27.06Get Your Tickets Today!