Hudson County Community College North Hudson Campus Connects Students to 19 Degree Programs in One Location

Hudson County Community College’s North Hudson Campus is a full-service educational center located at 4800 Kennedy Boulevard in Union City, NJ. The College offers 19 degree and certificate programs at this campus.

The Hudson County Community College (HCCC) North Hudson Campus (NHC) is a convenient, full-service educational center in the heart of Union City, New Jersey. Equipped with everything students need to thrive under one roof, NHC offers options that fit their needs and assists them in attaining their academic and career goals.

Students can pursue 19 degree and certificate programs at the North Hudson Campus, with classes in multiple modalities, including on-campus, online, remote, hybrid, and Immersive Telepresence Video. Associate degree programs include Accounting, Business/Business Administration, Criminal Justice, Homeland Security, Digital Art and Design, Early Childhood Education (3 options), Development Associate Coursework, Education, English, Environmental Studies, Health Science, History, Infant/Toddler CDA Professional Development, Liberal Arts, Psychology, Sociology, and Special Education.