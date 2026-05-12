Local Events for May 13th, 14th, 15th,2026 for Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne

Event Location Time Details

Hamilton Park Farmers Market Hamilton Park (Jersey City) 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Midweek destination for fresh local produce and crafted goods.



Clearing the Air: Advocacy Event Team Wilderness (Jersey City) 5:30 PM A community session on advocating for better air quality in the city.



INKubator New Play Festival Art House Productions (Jersey City) 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM 8th Annual festival featuring a performance of “BOGO” by Oded Gross.



Rick Ross Live Madd Hatter Hoboken 7:00 PM Intimate live performance by the hip-hop artist.

