Hudson County Community College Class of 2026 Exemplifies Resilience, Determination, and Triumph

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) will hold Commencement ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, NJ. The HCCC Class of 2026 is the largest in the College’s history with more than 1,700 graduates.

The Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Class of 2026 includes students who overcame enormous challenges to complete their studies and attain their college degrees. Among the more than 1,700 graduates are single parents, survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, students with disabilities, and career changers.

The HCCC 49th Annual Commencement ceremonies will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2026 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, NJ. Here are some of the graduates’ stories.

Charlene Adams is a Computer Arts major who balanced college and her roles as a Certified Nursing Assistant and personal caregiver. Living with dyslexia, she struggled with reading, writing and learning new material. “Instead of letting that stop me, I’ve learned to advocate for myself, use my accommodations, and develop strategies that help me succeed,” she said. “HCCC has been a place where I feel understood and encouraged, and where my challenges were met with resources instead of judgement.” Being a full-time student taught her that growth is possible, regardless of age, background, or learning style. She hopes her story encourages other adult learners, caregivers, and learning-disabled students to pursue their academic dreams.

Paul Estrada Cadena is graduating and going on to complete his Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing at William Paterson University. He stated: “As an ESL student, I initially faced challenges adapting to a new academic language and environment. However, with the support of my professors, advisors, and the HCCC community, I gained confidence in my communication skills and academic abilities. Over time, I became more engaged in class discussions, group work, and presentations, which helped me develop both personally and professionally. HCCC has played a key role in shaping my academic path and preparing me for the next step in my education. I am truly grateful to HCCC for the support and opportunities that have helped me reach this milestone.”