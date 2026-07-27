List of Events from Monday, July 27th to Thursday, July 30th, 2026 forJersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus

Monday, July 27, 2026

Coquí Club: A Puerto Rican Pop-Up

Location Address: The Alps, 351 Palisade Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307

Type of Event: Food Pop-Up and Cocktail Social

Time: 5:00 PM

Sunset Wellness Session with Mani & Friends

Location Address: Pier A Park, 100 Sinatra Drive, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Type of Event: Outdoor Yoga and Mindfulness

Time: 7:00 PM

Hudson County Food Pantry Groundbreaking Press Conference

Location Address: 685 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002

Type of Event: Civic Groundbreaking Ceremony

Time: 11:00 AM

Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Jersey City Summerfest: Carlos Jimenez Mambo Dulcet

Location Address: South Cove Lawn at Liberty State Park, South Freedom Way, Jersey City, NJ 07305

Type of Event: Live Concert and Music Festival

Time: 6:30 PM

Reality TV Trivia

Location Address: Farside Tavern, 531 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Type of Event: Bar Trivia Night

Time: 7:30 PM

BookBike Story Time

Location Address: Columbus Park, 500 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Type of Event: Kids Outdoor Reading Circle

Time: 3:30 PM

Taco Tuesdays at Madd Hatter

Location Address: Madd Hatter Hoboken, 221 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Type of Event: Food and Dining Special

Time: 7:00 PM

Rise & Read

Location Address: Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Type of Event: Children’s Library Story and Craft Time

Time: 10:30 AM

Random Acts of Kindness Spree

Location Address: Bwè Coffee, 1002 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Type of Event: Interactive Community Exploration

Time: 2:00 PM

Movies Under the Stars: Sunset Screenings

Location Address: Columbus Park, 500 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Type of Event: Outdoor Film Screening

Time: 8:30 PM

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Groove on Grove 2026

Location Address: Grove Street PATH Plaza, 12 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Type of Event: Outdoor Community Music Festival

Time: 6:00 PM

Hamilton Park Farmers Market

Location Address: Hamilton Park, 9 McWilliams Place, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Type of Event: Open-Air Neighborhood Produce Market

Time: 4:00 PM

Handmade Market

Location Address: Grove Street PATH Plaza, 12 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Type of Event: Artisan Craft and Vendor Fair

Time: 3:00 PM

Tequila Cocktail Workshop

Location Address: Jersey City Area Host Venue, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Type of Event: Mixology and Beverage Class

Time: 6:30 PM

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Berry Lane Music Fest

Location Address: Berry Lane Park, 1000 Garfield Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304

Type of Event: Live Outdoor Music Concert

Time: 6:30 PM

Secaucus Summer Concert Series: The Infernos

Location Address: Buchmuller Park Plaza, 150 Plaza Centre, Secaucus, NJ 07094

Type of Event: Outdoor Live Concert

Time: 7:00 PM

Financial Literacy Session: Budgeting & Saving

Location Address: Secaucus Public Library, 1375 Paterson Plank Road, Secaucus, NJ 07094

Type of Event: Educational Seminar

Time: 11:00 AM

Completely Booked Book Swap

Location Address: Mojo Coffee Company, 230 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Type of Event: Community Book Exchange

Time: 7:00 PM