List of Events from Monday, July 27th to Thursday, July 30th, 2026 forJersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus

Monday, July 27, 2026
Coquí Club: A Puerto Rican Pop-Up
Location Address: The Alps, 351 Palisade Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
Type of Event: Food Pop-Up and Cocktail Social
Time: 5:00 PM
Sunset Wellness Session with Mani & Friends
Location Address: Pier A Park, 100 Sinatra Drive, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Type of Event: Outdoor Yoga and Mindfulness
Time: 7:00 PM
Hudson County Food Pantry Groundbreaking Press Conference
Location Address: 685 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Type of Event: Civic Groundbreaking Ceremony
Time: 11:00 AM
Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Jersey City Summerfest: Carlos Jimenez Mambo Dulcet
Location Address: South Cove Lawn at Liberty State Park, South Freedom Way, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Type of Event: Live Concert and Music Festival
Time: 6:30 PM
Reality TV Trivia
Location Address: Farside Tavern, 531 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Type of Event: Bar Trivia Night
Time: 7:30 PM
BookBike Story Time
Location Address: Columbus Park, 500 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Type of Event: Kids Outdoor Reading Circle
Time: 3:30 PM
Taco Tuesdays at Madd Hatter
Location Address: Madd Hatter Hoboken, 221 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Type of Event: Food and Dining Special
Time: 7:00 PM
Rise & Read
Location Address: Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Type of Event: Children’s Library Story and Craft Time
Time: 10:30 AM
Random Acts of Kindness Spree
Location Address: Bwè Coffee, 1002 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Type of Event: Interactive Community Exploration
Time: 2:00 PM
Movies Under the Stars: Sunset Screenings
Location Address: Columbus Park, 500 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Type of Event: Outdoor Film Screening
Time: 8:30 PM
Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Groove on Grove 2026
Location Address: Grove Street PATH Plaza, 12 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Type of Event: Outdoor Community Music Festival
Time: 6:00 PM
Hamilton Park Farmers Market
Location Address: Hamilton Park, 9 McWilliams Place, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Type of Event: Open-Air Neighborhood Produce Market
Time: 4:00 PM
Handmade Market
Location Address: Grove Street PATH Plaza, 12 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Type of Event: Artisan Craft and Vendor Fair
Time: 3:00 PM
Tequila Cocktail Workshop
Location Address: Jersey City Area Host Venue, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Type of Event: Mixology and Beverage Class
Time: 6:30 PM
Thursday, July 30, 2026
Berry Lane Music Fest
Location Address: Berry Lane Park, 1000 Garfield Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Type of Event: Live Outdoor Music Concert
Time: 6:30 PM
Secaucus Summer Concert Series: The Infernos
Location Address: Buchmuller Park Plaza, 150 Plaza Centre, Secaucus, NJ 07094
Type of Event: Outdoor Live Concert
Time: 7:00 PM
Financial Literacy Session: Budgeting & Saving
Location Address: Secaucus Public Library, 1375 Paterson Plank Road, Secaucus, NJ 07094
Type of Event: Educational Seminar
Time: 11:00 AM
Completely Booked Book Swap
Location Address: Mojo Coffee Company, 230 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Type of Event: Community Book Exchange
Time: 7:00 PM