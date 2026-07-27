Hudson County Executive Craig Guy Breaks Ground on Hudson Community Market Food Pantry in Bayonne

County Executive Guy launches first county-run consumer-choice food pantry in Hudson County, expanding access to nutritious food through a dignified, choice-based model

Photo courtesy Hudson County Executive Craig Guy’s Office

Hudson County Executive Craig Guy and Bayonne Mayor Sharon Ashe Nadrowski with other dignitaries celebrated the groundbreaking of the Hudson County Community Market on Monday, July 27th, 2026

Photo by Steve Mack River View Observer

Hudson County Executive Craig Guy and Bayonne Mayor Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski today celebrated the groundbreaking of the Hudson County Community Market, a new consumer choice food pantry that will expand food access for residents while providing a more dignified and accessible way for individuals and families to receive nutritious food.

Located at 685 Broadway in Bayonne, the two-story facility represents a $6.3 million investment in addressing food insecurity across Hudson County. The project is funded through $5 million in State American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding and $1.3 million in Hudson County ARP funding and is being constructed using union labor, supporting both local workers and critical community infrastructure.

“This project is the result of what can happen when every level of government works together to address critical needs in our communities,” said Hudson County Executive Craig Guy. “I am grateful to former Governor Murphy, Senate President Nick Scutari, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and our partners in the State Legislature for their support in securing the funding that made this investment possible. The Hudson County Community Market will transform how residents access food assistance by providing a dignified, consumer-choice experience that empowers families while ensuring they have access to fresh, nutritious food. This is an investment not only in fighting hunger, but in strengthening the health and well-being of Hudson County for years to come.”

“The simple act of running to the grocery store each week is something many of us can easily take for granted. It is about more than just buying food; it is about having the ability to make choices, maintain a routine, and provide for your family,” said Senate President Nick Scutari. “With the opening of the Hudson County Community Market, families facing food insecurity will have access to that same shopping experience and nutritious foods right in their own neighborhood. Paired with on-site social services, this new facility will serve as a holistic resource that helps keep food on the table while connecting residents with the support they need to build a more stable future.”

“This new client-choice pantry represents such a meaningful investment in the people of Bayonne. I have long believed in the power of the choice model and what it does to the dignity of the people who are searching for a meal while facing some of life’s other great challenges,” said Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin. “The decision to pair the pantry with a space for social services is one I can particularly appreciate and one that will bring new focus to matters our residents care about the most. We know that food insecurity isn’t just a question of access to food, it’s packaged along with a myriad of compounding challenges, so when we can meet people where they are and deliver them the help they need, when they need it, we’re all better off.”

“This groundbreaking marks the beginning of an investment not only in a new facility, but in the people and families of Bayonne and Hudson County,” said Bayonne Mayor Sharon Nadrowski. “No one should have to face the uncertainty of where their next meal will come from, and this Community Market will help ensure that residents can access nutritious food with dignity, respect, and compassion. I want to thank County Executive Craig Guy, the Hudson County Department of Health and Human Services, the Hudson County Improvement Authority, and everyone whose leadership and partnership made this project possible. Together, we are creating a resource that will address immediate needs while connecting residents to additional services that strengthen families and improve lives for years to come.”

The first floor of the facility will house the consumer-choice pantry and will feature commercial-grade refrigeration and freezer units, dry storage shelving, point-of-service stations for inventory management, a dedicated loading dock for efficient food deliveries and a welcoming waiting area designed to promote comfort, privacy and accessibility.

The Hudson County Community Market will operate by appointment to create a more organized and personalized experience and will include evening and weekend hours to better accommodate working individuals and families. Daily operations will be managed in partnership with a nonprofit organization selected through a fair and open process to ensure high-quality, community-centered service.

Plans for the building’s second floor are currently being finalized, with the space intended to serve as offices where residents can connect with County social services and other supportive resources. The Hudson County Community Market will be staffed primarily by volunteers, with one full-time and two part-time County staff members supporting operations.

The project reflects Hudson County’s continued commitment to expanding food security initiatives and increasing access to essential services for residents throughout the county.