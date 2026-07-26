Hudson County Executive Craig Guy to Host Press Conference Announcing Ground -Breaking of  New Consumer Choice Food Pantry in Bayonne

On Monday, July 27, 2026, at 11:00 AM, Hudson County Executive Craig Guy and Bayonne Mayor Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski will host a press conference to announce the groundbreaking of Hudson County’s new consumer choice food pantry. It is a major investment in expanding food access and supporting residents across the County.

The new facility, located at 685 Broadway in Bayonne, will provide residents with a more dignified and accessible way to receive food assistance by allowing individuals and families to select items that best meet their household needs. The building is being constructed with union labor.

Hudson County Executive Craig Guy

Bayonne Mayor Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski

Darice Toon, Director of the Hudson County Department of Health and Human Services

Patrick Kelleher, Hudson County Building and Construction Trades Council President

Monday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m.

(Press to arrive at 10:30 a.m.)

685 Broadway

Bayonne, NJ 07002