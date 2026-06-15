List of Events for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, June 16,17,18 for Jersey City, Bayonne, Hoboken and Secaucus

Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Event Name: Yarn Group & Knitting Class
Location: Bayonne Public Library, 697 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Time: 6:00 PM
Details: A community crafting event held at the public library tailored for knitters and crafters of all skill levels to socialize, learn new techniques, and share projects.
Event Name: Movies in the Park: Wicked for Good
Location: Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs / Local Park Venue, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Time: 8:30 PM – 10:00 PM
Details: An outdoor summer community movie screening event presented by the city’s cultural department for all ages.
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