List of Events for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, June 16,17,18 for Jersey City, Bayonne, Hoboken and Secaucus

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Event Name: Yarn Group & Knitting Class

Location: Bayonne Public Library, 697 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ 07002

Time: 6:00 PM

Details: A community crafting event held at the public library tailored for knitters and crafters of all skill levels to socialize, learn new techniques, and share projects.

Event Name: Movies in the Park: Wicked for Good

Location: Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs / Local Park Venue, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Time: 8:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Details: An outdoor summer community movie screening event presented by the city’s cultural department for all ages.